He announced it: Eleonora Giorgi was operated on for a pancreatic tumor that she was diagnosed with. Here's what her son said immediately after the surgery

Her son Paolo Ciavarro, from the relationship with the actor Massimo Ciavarro, breaks the silence after the delicate surgery to which his mother underwent. Eleonora Giorgi she underwent surgery for a pancreatic tumor that the doctors diagnosed. The actress herself had announced it in a heart-to-heart interview given to Silvia Toffanin in the television lounge of very true.

Credit: Very true

Speaking to Verissimo, Eleonora Giorgi had told Silvia Toffanin that she would have to go under the knife for a delicate surgery. She admitted that she was afraid, but that she was confident and went into the operating room confident of that important step.

The actress confessed that she has never been angry at having found the disease she has been fighting against for some time. Unfortunately, these are things that happen to you: you have had a lot in your life and now you have to roll up your sleeves to try to heal.

For Eleonora Giorgi it is a great challenge to face. During the interview you said that you already knew what to do once you entered the hospital. In operating room she would have entrusted herself to the doctors, who promised her that within two-three months of the operation she will be back as before.

This is his hope and also that of his family, his children and even his grandchildren, to whom he hopes to return as soon as possible and with whom he spent the hours before the recovery.

Eleonora Giorgi underwent surgery: her son Paolo explains how the operation went

After the speech, the first to speak was Paolo Ciavarro, son of Eleonora Giorgi. With a simple story on Instagram, he thanks everyone for the affection shown, announcing that the operation went well.

Even the daughter-in-law, Clizia Incorvaia, very fond of her mother-in-law, published a story on Instagram in which she thanks everyone for the prayers made and for the love shown. Underlining, then, that the first goal has been achieved. The influencer then published several shots that portray the Italian actress struggling with her most important role: being a grandmother.