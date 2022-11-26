South Korea.- Park Yoo Na and Moon Ga Young Are the main actressess from the hit k-drama, ‘True Beauty‘, who became legendary characters after having done a wonderful job with the interpretation of the webtoons.

‘True Beauty’ is a South Korean series which became a phenomenon around the world, the production is based on a webtoon by the cartoonist ‘yaongyi‘, which is about a young student who suffers from bullying being considered ‘ugly’, so she learns to do makeup by watching YouTube tutorials, looking like a ‘true beauty’, this role is played by Moon Ga Young.

Ga Young She is one of the most famous actresses in the Korean industry, who has participated in famous k-dramas such as ‘The great seducer’ and ‘Find Me in Your Memory’, standing out for the remarkable talent that characterizes her and without a doubt, her enviable beauty.

This actress is originally from Germanyand was born on July 10, 1996, and at the young age of 26, she has already been awarded for her work as an actress on several occasions.

Moon Ga Young is able to speak three languages, German, English and Koreanand his acting debut occurred in 2006, when he was 10 years old in the movie ‘To Sir, With Love‘.

On the other hand, Park Yoo Na gives life to the villain of history, it is about soo jinthe protagonist’s best friend, who decides to betray her for lee suho (played by Cha Eun Woo) because he loves the lead but the antagonist has a crush on him since childhood.

As in the drama, the relationship that Ga Young and Yoo Na share off-camera is one of friendship, since they shared good chemistry, in addition to the fact that they are both very well-prepared artists.