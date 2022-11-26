The New York Times announced the Pentagon’s problems due to artillery breakdowns in Ukraine

Artillery supplied to Ukraine by the United States and other Western partners of Kyiv often breaks down and fails, requiring repair, which becomes a significant problem for the Pentagon, informs The New York Times (NYT), citing officials in the United States and Ukraine.

It is noted that the nearest point of maintenance and repair of damaged equipment is in Poland, which causes dissatisfaction with Kyiv, since the facility is located in a neighboring country, which increases the time for the return of weapons back to the front. According to the publication, the restoration of equipment broken during the hostilities in Ukraine is currently a priority for the European command of the US Department of Defense.

The author of the article emphasized that about a third of the howitzers supplied by Western countries to Kyiv are in an unusable condition. The main reason for their failure is called too intensive use of technology.

Help to Ukraine

Kyiv constantly receives military, financial and humanitarian aid from its allies. For example, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said that Ukraine will receive 10 unmanned underwater vehicles manufactured by ECA Robotics Belgium, as well as two locally produced mobile laboratories that will be useful in disaster areas where hospitals or maternity hospitals were destroyed.

These drones can detect all underwater threats – both mines and spy equipment. These are new high technologies that will provide them with significant assistance. The Belgian army already has such devices Ludivine Dedonder Belgian Defense Minister

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, in turn, said that the US Agency for International Development, which is part of the State Department, is making great efforts to help Ukrainians survive the cold winter. For these purposes, electric generators and warm blankets were sent to residents of Ukraine.

80generators and 22.5 thousand blankets were donated to Ukraine by the US Agency for International Development

Blackmail the West

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of blackmailing the West. According to her, Zelensky is beyond the control of Western countries, whose leaders are trying to promote their interests to him, but he “entered some kind of uncontrolled orbit of his own.”

The diplomat also recalled that the West deliberately hushed up various actions of the Ukrainian authorities, and promised that Russia would continue to report the facts regarding Kyiv’s war crimes. Zakharova expressed confidence that Kyiv’s allies will continue to try not to publicize data that runs counter to their oaths of commitment to freedom, democracy, peace and stability, instead spreading misinformation.