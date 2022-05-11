The so-called hypersonic missiles are one of the attack weapons whatEU are present in the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia. These are lethal weapons that are fired at incredible speeds.

Precisely, Russia’s attacks on the Odessa area were carried out with hypersonic missiles, which it is using for the first time in this war, as reported by CNN en Español.

But what are hypersonic missiles? Missiles are basically rockets that travel five times faster than the speed of sound.

“The novelty is not the missile itself, but that Russia, together with other military powers, such as The United States and China have worked on glide vehicles, called HGBs, which in turn would fly at hypersonic speeds, ie a weapon almost impossible to stop. Putin described it in 2018 as practically invulnerable to Western defenses.

Russia claims to have enough missiles

Precisely, about these weapons, Russia denied that it lacks sufficient

precision guided missilesas stated on Monday by the British Ministry of Defense in one of its intelligence reports on the Russian military conflict in Ukraine.

“If you believe everything they say on the other side, Russia was supposed to be left without

missiles in March. For some reason, it didn’t. Defense companies are supplying our army with the necessary range of missiles in the necessary quantities,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told the Interfax agency.

He assured that “there are enough modern precision-guided missiles and ammunition to fulfill all the missions set for the Russian Armed Forces.”

The UK Ministry of Defense noted in its traditional daily report on the Russian offensive in Ukraine that “early in the invasion of Ukraine, Russia publicly boasted of its ability to carry out surgical strikes and limit collateral damage.”

“He said that Ukrainian cities would be safe from bombing,” London added, stressing that, however, as the conflict continues “beyond the Russia’s prior expectations, precision-guided munition stockpiles are likely to be severely depleted.”

In the UK’s view, this has forced Russia to use aging, less accurate and more easily intercepted weapons. Russia also demonstrated “lacks in its ability to carry out large-scale precision strikes.”

However, Borisov responded that Russian precision-guided systems have proven effective during the so-called “special military operation in Ukraine.”

“All types of Russian precision-guided weapons have confirmed their combat characteristics, which have enabled precise strikes on military infrastructure throughout Ukraine and thus minimized civilian casualties,” he said.

The types of missiles being used

Russia is using a variety of systems to attack targets in Ukraine: these include air-to-ground guided missiles, long-range air- and sea-launched cruise missiles, hypersonic-launched missiles Kinzhal airborne and Iskander-M tactical missiles, he said.

“These types of weapons are being actively developed with an emphasis on rapid, long-range, precision-guided use in conjunction with the design of new systems

hypersonic” he added.

In addition, Bastion coastal missile systems are now capable of hitting land-based targets, he said.

“An upgrade has made it possible to fire Onix (supersonic) missiles at important enemy ground targets. The effectiveness of guaranteed destruction of various types of targets has been confirmed in the course of the special military operation,” Borisov said.

