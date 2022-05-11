Home page politics

The Snake Island in the Black Sea is fiercely fought over in the Ukraine war. Russia’s losses are said to be in the tens of thousands. The news ticker on the military battles.

This News ticker about the military fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from May 11, 5:45 p.m.: 501 Ukrainian National Guardsmen have been killed in battles with the invading Russian forces. This was shared loudly by Oleksii Nadtochyi, head of operations at the National Guard Main Directorate The Kyiv Independent this Wednesday with.

According to him, another 1,697 soldiers were injured in the fighting. The National Guard supports the regular army and reports to the Interior Ministry in Kyiv.

War in Ukraine: Russian troops in Kharkiv region probably far repulsed

Update from May 11, 5:15 p.m.: The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Synegubov, said that the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine was “relatively calm thanks to the successful actions of the Ukrainian armed forces and the liberation of some towns”. However, one must remain “vigilant” and not take to the streets unnecessarily, was the governor of The Guardians quoted. It is also dangerous to return to towns recently liberated by Russian troops, as the area is full of mines.

Russian troops also laid mines in schools, kindergartens and private households, Synegubov explained. Special units are currently busy removing the mines. The Kyiv had previously reported the liberation of four towns around the city of Kharkiv (about 1.4 million inhabitants).

Ukraine War: According to British analysts, Russia could lose up to 60,000 soldiers

Update from May 11, 4:30 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian General Staff on Wednesday, the number of Russian soldiers killed, wounded or missing has now totaled more than 26,350.

However, Moscow’s losses could be much higher, according to UK analysts. Like Justin Bronk from the independent research institute “Royal United Services Institute” of the British Daily Mail said the number could be “up to three to four times” that. Analyst Bronk believes that the number “after two more weeks of fierce fighting could well be 50,000 to 60,000 victims”.

After Ukrainian attacks: satellite images show severe destruction on Snake Island. © Uncredited/Planet Labs PBC/AP/dpa

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow probably lost control of Snake Island after the sinking of the “Moskva”.

First report from May 11th: Munich/Kyiv – A radio message went around the world: When Russia attacked the Ukraine on February 24, the Russian missile cruiser “Moskva” and the “Vasily Bykov” made their way in the Black Sea to the tiny little snake island not far from the conquer the coast of Romania. The few Ukrainian border guards on the island answered the Moskva’s call to surrender with the announcement: “Russian warship, f… you!” Nevertheless, they had to surrender.

The Snake Island is so important because from here the airspace on the coasts of southern Ukraine around Odessa can be monitored. But: According to British findings, Ukrainian drone attacks in the Black Sea recently prevented Russian troops from dominating the country. Russia is always trying to strengthen its forces on the strategically important Snake Island near the port city of Odessa, the Ministry of Defense in London reported this Wednesday (May 11), citing British secret services. Since the sinking of the guided missile cruiser “Moskva” and the withdrawal of the navy to the annexed Crimean peninsula, the Russian supply ships have had little protection. “The Moskva” had controlled the airspace in this area of ​​the Black Sea with its S-300 air defense.

War in Ukraine: Bayraktar TB-2 combat drone causes problems for Russian troops

“Russia’s current efforts to strengthen its forces on Snake Island give Ukraine more opportunities to attack Russian troops and destroy materiel,” the UK ministry said. Ukraine has successfully deployed Bayraktar (TB-2 drone) combat drones.

However, if Russia manages to consolidate its position with strategic air defense and cruise missiles for coastal defense, this could change the situation. Reports from both sides had recently suggested heavy fighting around Snake Island, which is 35 kilometers from the coast just off the Danube Delta in the Odessa region. (pm)