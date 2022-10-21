Photovoltaic system: what is it, what is the difference compared to a thermal panel and how a solar photovoltaic system works

Install a photovoltaic system, exploiting solar energy, a renewable and, in fact, inexhaustible source, is an exceptional idea in an era like this characterized by a great energy crisis. Through the use of solar panels, a photovoltaic system guarantees a substantial saving of money, as well as concrete help for the environment. But what is the difference between the various types of panels, and how does a photovoltaic system work in detail? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is a photovoltaic system

When we talk about a photovoltaic system we refer to a energy creation system that uses solar panels to transform sunlight into electricity. The panels are usually mounted on the roof of a house or building, or in some cases on balconies, and the energy generated is used to power the house or building itself. These are systems that have many advantages, including reducing or eliminating dependence on the electricity distribution network, as well as reducing emissions and increasing the value of a home.

Thermal and photovoltaic panels: what is the difference

Before discovering how the photovoltaic system works, in short, it is important to underline the difference between thermal and photovoltaic panels. Both of them use solar energy, but they do it differently. While the former convert sunlight into heat, and then use it at a later time, for example, to heat a house or water, the latter convert sunlight into electricity, which can be used to power indoor devices. interior of a house. Generally the former are less expensive than the latter, but it is the photovoltaic ones that have a higher yield and ensure the energy efficiency of a home.

How a photovoltaic system works

Let’s see now how a plant works photovoltaic type. It is not complicated. It is a kind of cycle. The sunlight that irradiates a house is collected by a solar panel which, as we have already anticipated, is able to transform the radiation into electricity, thanks to solar photons, which interact with the electrons present in the silicon atoms generating a electrical flow that is conducted to the inverter. The latter has the task of transforming the flow into alternating current, and therefore of feeding the electricity grid which then allows the energy to reach our homes, allowing us to turn on all the devices inside a house.

There are various types of photovoltaic systems, but the most important are “grid connected” and “stand alone”. The first type requires the plant to be connected to the electricity distribution network. The second, on the other hand, is completely disconnected and therefore provides for an accumulation system for the energy created. It is often used to power boats, RVs or homes that are not connected by electrical distribution networks.

A hybrid between these two systems is instead that of storagewhich provides for a connection with the distribution network but with the presence of storage systems, so as not to waste any amount of energy.

