Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels claimed responsibility this Monday for the missile attack against a US military cargo ship in the Gulf of Adenthe fourth American ship attacked in the last week, amid growing tensions between Washington and insurgents in the Red Sea.

“The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces (Houthi) carried out a military operation against a US military cargo ship (Ocean Jazz) in the Gulf of Aden, using appropriate naval missiles,” said Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea. on your official X account.

This military operation by the Houthi rebels is part of their retaliation “against any American or British aggression against Yemen.” and one way to deal with it is by “attacking all sources of threat in the Red and Arabian Seas.”

“Retaliation to the American and British attacks is inevitable and any new aggression will not go unpunished,” added the Houthi military spokesman.

In the same statement he added that the insurgents persist with their military operations to “impose a blockade on Israeli shipping in the Red and Arab Seas until a ceasefire is achieved in Gaza and the siege is lifted” in the Palestinian enclave.

Members of the Yemeni coast guard travel on patrol in the Red Sea.

Likewise, he noted that they continue to adopt all defensive and offensive measures within the right to defend Yemen and in line with the Yemeni position of support for Palestine.

In the last week, Yemen rebels attacked three more US ships in the same area within the framework of its rejection operations against Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis have been attacking boats since November 19 in the Red Sea and the Strait of Bab al Mandebs that, they say, have links with Israel, something that has provoked the response of Washington and London, which have bombed rebel positions in Yemen in recent weeks.

In addition, the United States announced last week the designation of the Yemeni group as “terrorist”, something that the insurgents have described as an “honor” and have used to reaffirm that they will not cease their actions against merchant ships.

EFE