Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/22/2024 – 15:27

Brasília, 22 – The Brazilian trade balance recorded a trade surplus of US$ 1.013 billion in the third week of January (15th to 21st). According to data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC) released this Monday, the 22nd, the value was reached with exports of US$ 5.512 billion and imports of US$ 4.499 billion. In the month, the accumulated surplus is US$4.471 billion.

Until the 3rd week of January, the daily average of exports registered an increase of 22.4% compared to the daily average for the period in 2023, with growth of US$55.2 million (34.2%) in Agriculture; increase of US$ 85.57 million (35.4%) in Extractive Industry and increase of US$ 90.25 million (14.4%) in products from the Manufacturing Industry.

Imports also grew in the period, by 1.7%, also when comparing the daily average, with a drop of US$ 0.05 million (-0.2%) in Agriculture; decrease of US$ 20.16 million (-27.1%) in Extractive Industry and growth of US$ 36.31 million (4.4%) in products from the Manufacturing Industry.