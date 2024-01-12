He added that the raids resulted in the killing of 5 and the wounding of 6 other movement fighters.

The Houthi military spokesman held the “American and British enemy” fully responsible for “its criminal aggression against our Yemeni people, and it will not go unanswered and unpunished.”

He said that the movement will not hesitate to “target sources of threat and all hostile targets on land and at sea in defense of Yemen, its sovereignty and independence.”

The spokesman confirmed that the Houthis will continue to prevent Israeli ships or other ships heading to Israel from passing through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

Earlier Friday, a member of the Supreme Political Council of the Houthi group, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, said that the American-British strikes on Yemen are “terrorist barbarism.”

He described the attacks as “deliberate and unprovoked aggression that reflects a brutal psychology,” according to Reuters.

For his part, a member of the Houthi political bureau, Muhammad al-Bukhaiti, said, “America and Britain have deprived themselves of crossing the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab.”

Al-Bukhaiti added, “Yemen will respond to these attacks and there must be revenge, and we have painful options against their interests in the region.”