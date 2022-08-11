Thursday, August 11, 2022
Housing transactions | Real estate world: The down payment is returned to the relatives of a woman who died in the middle of housing transactions

August 11, 2022
According to the notification received by Kiinteistömaailma, the seller of the object waives all his rights to compensation and down payment according to the contract.

In progress The relatives of the woman who died in the housing trade will be refunded the down payment paid for the property and no damages will be demanded from them, says Kiinteistömaailma, which brokered the property, in its release.

HS said on Wednesday About the unfortunate apartment sale of a 34-year-old woman and her spouse. The couple had already paid a down payment for the small detached house, and a condition survey had been done on the house. After that, the woman died of a sudden illness.

Later, Kiinteistömaailma, which acted as a broker, sold the house on at a higher purchase price, but the family still hadn’t received the down payment back.

According to the notice received by Kiinteistömaailma, the seller of the object waives all his rights to compensation and down payments according to the contract, and the down payment will be returned to the buyer, the release states.

The dead woman’s mother Jaana Laihi says that he noticed the information on the instant messaging service Twitter, where Kiinteistömaailma and its CEO Risto Kyhälä had told about it.

“Our lawyer had received a very short message, but otherwise we have not been contacted directly,” says Laihi.

Although the case now took a new turn, he is not satisfied with the actions of Kiinteistömaailma and its broker.

“The real estate world is still of the opinion that it has followed a good brokerage practice. I disagree.”

