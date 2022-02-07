Housing There were not enough luxury apartments in the apartment building designed by Kiasma’s architect Töölö for almost everyone who wants to – the house will have a wine cellar and a yoga hall

3,700 applicants had registered for the list of pre-bookers.

Helsinki The apartments in a luxury apartment building called Meander to be built on the shores of Taivallahti in Taka-Töölö have been drawn.

A world-famous architect known as Kiasmank’s designer Steven Hollin the house drawn by him aroused great interest, and there were not enough dwellings for all who were interested.

The house, which will be completed in 2024, will have 117 apartments. 3,700 people had registered for the pre-booking list. In total, more than 1,400 lotteries were left.

Buyers living abroad also took part in the draw.

Housing came to be seen by pre-bookers last September.

The most popular were the high-floor loft-style apartments on the first floor in their own courtyard, as well as large family and representative apartments.

Most lotteries were left in the 108-square-meter apartment, which cost 1.3 million euros. The most expensive apartment in the house costs 3.5 million euros.

The house, built by Newil & Bau, will feature luxury living facilities such as its own cinema, wine cellar, yoga room and shared bikes.