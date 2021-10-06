EP Murcia Wednesday 6 October 2021, 11:53



The President of the Region of Murcia,

Fernando Lopez Miras, announced this Wednesday that it will use the law to

«Not apply» the Housing Law announced this Tuesday by the central government to

try to limit the price of rents. In his opinion, it is a law “expropriation, interventionist and far from the liberal policies of the Region of Murcia.”

Speaking to the media upon his arrival at the International Fruit and Vegetable Fair ‘Fruit Attraction 2021’, held at IFEMA (Madrid), Miras showed his rejection of the agreement reached on Tuesday by the coalition Government of PSOE and United We Can on the Housing Law, and assured that he will use “from the law” any mechanism that is available to legislate in such a way that the “communist law” of the Government of Pedro Sánchez “does not apply in the Region of Murcia.”

«The regional government is betting on the opposite. For the freedom of the people, for free competition, for the market economy and for everyone to work, pay little taxes and be able to do whatever they want with what they have earned with the sweat of their brow, their sacrifice and with their work ”, assured the popular leader.

The agreement reached within the coalition government and that will allow the Executive to approve its public accounts soon, was also rejected by the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, who announced this Wednesday that his formation will take this Housing Law to the Constitutional Court and not they will apply it in the autonomous communities where it governs.