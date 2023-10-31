Housing | Esa and Elina Heikkinen built themselves a “hobbit house” – This is what it turned out to be

It was clear from the beginning that Esa and Elina Heikkinen would build the house themselves, with a reasonable budget and as ecologically as possible. A suitable plot was found in Tureng.

On the map the place says Kontu. However, it’s not about a map of Middle-earth, even if there is one Esa and Elina Heikkinen can be found on the wall.

In the early 2000s, a couple was looking for a place to build their dream house. The Heikkis lived in Kuusankoski, but wanted to return to their home region in Häme. In Tureng, they fell in love with the space, a part of which was allocated for them. The Heikkisen named the farm Kontu.