The eighth episode of the second season of House of the Dragon and a very special moment happens when we find out that Aemond Targaryen – the Prince Regent – ​​makes a certainly questionable move which we are going to talk about.

What happens in the first part of the season 2 finale House of the Dragon Sharp Point is attacked by Aemond Targaryen. He burns it to the ground, leaving it in ashes and killing thousands. The question is, what is this place?

The first thing you should know about Sharp Point is that it is a castle in the Crownlands, a region that is controlled by Kings Landing. It is located north of Stonedance, right at the end of the peninsula where the southern part of Blackwater meets the sea.

The caretaker of Sharp Point, Lord Bar Emmon had stronger ties to Lord Aegon Targaryen of Dragonstone, and the Bar Emmons supported the Targaryens during Aegon’s War of Conquest.

This site is referenced in episode 5 of season 1 of Game of Thrones.

House of The Dragon: Dreamfyre, Queen Helaena Targaryen’s dragon

A detail that is talked about a lot at the end of the second season of House of the Dragon is that Helaena must ride her dragon because Rhaenyra now has control of more winged creatures than her counterpart from the green council.

Aemond asks Helaena several times, even forcibly, to ride his dragon, in this case, Dreamfyre. She refuses, because she does not like war and does not want to fight, especially for her brother.

Rhaena was the original rider of Dreamfyre prior to the events of A Dance with Dragons. It is said in the Fire and Blood books that she was the one who left the eggs in Daenerys Targaryen’s possession, but this information is not confirmed.

Technically, Dreamfyre is one of the female dragons who spends the most time moving around: one time she was in Kingslanding, then she was in Dragonstone, then in Harrenhall and even in the free lands.

Will we see more of Dreamfyre in the possible third season of House of the Dragon?