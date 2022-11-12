The matter revolves around an investigation that the presidency has launched into former Speaker of the House Khadija Arib after two anonymous letters complaining about her behavior against officials in the past. Bergkamp reported that the current top officials recognized the complaints, which prompted the presidium to start an investigation. Many MPs then questioned the independence of the investigation and the involvement of senior officials in it. There were also doubts whether the complaints were not exaggerated. The parties wanted the investigation to be halted at least temporarily.

Bergkamp believes it is important that the investigation continues. “If something happens at a hockey club, you also investigate it. So why shouldn’t we as the House of Representatives investigate if there are reports?” she responded to the officials’ departure. “We tried to keep it out of politics. We didn’t manage to do that. There has been a leak, there has been scheming. And that is why I think it is important that the House expresses itself to continue with this investigation.”