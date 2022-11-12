To the Big Brother Vip the twists never fail. In the last few hours the news has emerged according to which Patrizia Rossetti he has momentarily left the most spied house in Italy. The temporary release of the Vippona has attracted the attention of the most loyal fans of the program, who are wondering about the reasons that prompted the gieffina to leave.

Patrizia Rossetti has momentarily left the house of the Big Brother Vip. A few hours ago the production of the reality show published a statement announcing the release of Vippona due to some health problems. According to what emerged, this is not a definitive exit. As soon as Patrizia gets better she will go back home.

These were the words of the release of the production of the Big Brother Vip who announced the release of the Vippona:

For health reasons, Patrizia Rossetti has momentarily left the house of Big Brother Vip. She will be back in the house as soon as possible.

After the news, there were many who expressed their closeness to the gieffina for what happened. These are some of the words written for the contestant of the Big Brother Vip:

I recommend it huh? The Patty lipstick is this GF’s heritage.

It’s still:

Oooh I’m sorry, she is a competitor that I really like! Best wishes for a speedy recovery!

Regarding the exit of Patrizia Rossetti from the most spied house in Italy, it must be said that it is not the first time that a competitor temporarily leaves the house in this edition. At the beginning of the program, in fact, some Vipponi had gone out to vote during the Political elections.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be any updates regarding Patrizia’s exit from the most spied on house in Italy. We just have to join the numerous ready messages healing written for her so you can see her inside the house again Big Brother Vip.