The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (May 24, 2022) the urgency for the PL (Bill) 1272/22of the deputies Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC) and Dr. Soraya Manato (PTB-ES), which includes companies in the health sector among the beneficiaries of the payroll tax exemption (Law 12,546/11).

The intention is to facilitate the payment of the nursing salary floor, which awaits submission to the sanction while sources of funds are not defined to finance the increase, both in the public and private sectors.

The proposal may be voted on in the next plenary sessions.

With information from Chamber Agency.