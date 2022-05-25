Medellín closes the South American with a tie at home

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Medellin vs. Guairena.
Both teams were eliminated.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 24, 2022, 09:32 PM
Internacional de Porto Alegre qualified this Tuesday for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana by thrashing Ecuadorian 5-1 at home on October 9, in the sixth and last day of Group E.
Inter, who reached the last date of the group tied on points with the Paraguayan Guaireña, achieved the necessary win so as not to depend on the result of Guaireña in their visit to the Colombian Independiente de Medellín, with whom they finally drew 1-1.
Relive the minute by minute
SPORTS
May 24, 2022, 09:32 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Medellín #closes #South #American #tie #home
Leave a Reply