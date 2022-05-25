Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Medellín closes the South American with a tie at home

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2022
in Sports
Medellin

Medellin vs. Guairena.

Both teams were eliminated.

Internacional de Porto Alegre qualified this Tuesday for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana by thrashing Ecuadorian 5-1 at home on October 9, in the sixth and last day of Group E.

Inter, who reached the last date of the group tied on points with the Paraguayan Guaireña, achieved the necessary win so as not to depend on the result of Guaireña in their visit to the Colombian Independiente de Medellín, with whom they finally drew 1-1.

SPORTS

