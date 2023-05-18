Many Crimean hotels have reduced prices by a third compared to last year to attract tourists, Izvestia was told in the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT).

“Moreover, the prices and demanded objects, including Mriya, have been reduced by 20-30%. By the way, last year until June it was sold almost for nothing, I almost went myself, ”said Yury Barzykin, Vice President of the PCT.

According to the head of the regional office of the PCT in Crimea and Sevastopol, Boris Zelinsky, hotels in Crimea now survive mainly due to local residents who travel around the peninsula for weekends and holidays. Basically, they choose the objects of Big Yalta, so in other parts of the peninsula, hotels are in no hurry to open, so as not to incur losses.

According to him, the occupancy of hotels and resorts this year in Crimea is even worse than in the past, not to mention 2021.

“On average, from 5% to 30% of rooms are booked for the summer. And these are not paid tours, but pre-orders that can be canceled at any time, ”he said.

