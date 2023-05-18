Jackie Chan and Sony Pictures are considering ideas for the next movie of karate Kid. As reported by Discussing Film, the 69-year-old martial arts legend is in talks to reprise his role as a Mr. Miyagi-esque master in the untitled film of karate Kid from Sony, which the studio has scheduled for June 7, 2024.

The remake of The Karate Kid from Columbia in 2010 starring Chan as janitor Mr. Han, who teaches bullied 12-year-old Dre Parker (Jaden Smith) the art of kung fu after his family moves to China. It is unknown if Smith, 24, will also return for the sequel. karate Kid 14 years later.

Little is known about the new film of karate Kid what Sony has described as “the return of the original franchise of karate Kid“. karate Kid from 1984 starred Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, who receives training under the janitor and karate teacher Mr. Miyagi played by Pat Morita. The original film spawned three sequels: The Karate Kid Part II in 1986, The Karate Kid Part III in 1989 and The Next Karate Kid in 1994, in addition to the television series Cobra Kai, a sequel that took place decades later, where Macchio and William Zabka reprized their roles as rivals Daniel and Johnny Lawrence. In 2010, Sony’s Columbia Pictures rebooted the film franchise with the reinterpretation of Chan and Smith, which grossed $359.1 million worldwide on a budget of $40 million.

It’s unclear how Chan’s Mr. Han character will fit into what the creators of Cobra Kai they have called the original “Miyagi-verse”. In 2021, series co-creator Jon Hurwitz discussing a possible crossover with the remake universe of The Karate KidHe said, “We’ve completely ruled that out,” Hurwitz told /Film. “Jackie Chan is mentioned in season 1 of [Cobra Kai] like a human, so I think that in our world, Jackie Chan He is an actor and a performer.”

“There is a kind of Cinematic Universe of karate Kid now where Cobra Kai is in the center of it and when [el programa termine]there are other areas that we can draw inspiration from,” Macchio previously said in an interview.

Is there an origin story for Miyagi? Is there a prequel to Cobra Kai before The Karate Kid? Are there spin-offs with some of the young cast of these characters? Who knows? But we’re not done as long as we’re given the chance to really take it forward. As long as it evolves organically, these guys who write the show really have a great understanding of that.”

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I thought we were over this already. Nobody liked that reboot of karate Kid with everything and the charisma of Jackie Chan that, honestly, was the only thread on which the existence of that film hung. Don’t get me wrong, I love Jackie Chan but…everyone knows that what we wanted was Cobra Kai and the results speak for themselves. Why don’t they put Kung Fu Kid And they continue with their saga on the other hand? I say, Jackie Chan teaches Kung Fu, karate Kid doesn’t make sense as a title.