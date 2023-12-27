The Regional Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs (HoyTú) has set among the challenges of 2024 to find a legal figure so that the terraces deployed in public parking areas in municipalities such as Murcia can continue with the same use, and thus “continue giving life” to the streets.

This was made known by the president HoyTú, Jesús Jiménez, after the City Council of the capital of the Region announced this Tuesday that it will establish a transition period so that the municipality's hoteliers with terrace permits in public parking areas can proceed to its withdrawal, which must be carried out before January 10.

Jiménez pointed out that it is “a shame that we have not been able” to ensure that these permits, promoted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, remain in force. As examples of success he has mentioned the neighborhoods of El Carmen and Vistalegre, both in the city of Murcia.

Likewise, he highlighted what these terraces have meant, in terms of “economic survival”, considering that their existence has helped many hoteliers cope with the pandemic and the restrictions that came with it.