Lost | The little boy was buried, and the snow plow pushed more snow on top – Police officer Mikko Nivala now tells how it all happened

Police dog Kuha found a boy buried in a pile of snow the night before Christmas Eve.

Police dog Kuha became a hero at Christmas time, when it found a boy buried in a pile of snow the night before Christmas Eve in Korpilahti in Central Finland. It was already the third time that Kuha has saved a human life, says Kuha's instructor, a senior constable Mikko Nivala.

Earlier, the dog found an elderly man lost in the forest. He was in very poor condition when he was found, but survived the situation.

On another occasion, a man had taken an overdose of medicine and gone into the forest. Thanks to Kuha, the man was found in the forest in time.

Although Kuha has saved several lives, according to Mikko Nivala, it is not particularly exceptional among police dogs.

“There are several dogs that have acted in the same way. It's a daily job for these dogs, even if it sounds tough. There are a lot of different searches every year,” says Nivala.

Nivala by Wednesday morning had had a few days to process the events of the night before Christmas Eve.

On the night before Christmas Eve, the boy got stuck in a cavity dug in a large pile of snow, when the snow plow pushed new snow on top.

Of course, the most important thing was that the child found in the snow pile is now doing well. The situation also affected police officers who had experienced many kinds of situations.

“I think it was a big deal for our entire work team and saved everyone's Christmas,” says Nivala.

Situation manages to look very worrying during the search for the boy.

The boy had been buried in a pile of snow for several hours when he was found thanks to the dog Kuha. When they started to dig up the pile, the first thing that emerged was the sole of a shoe.

“At that point, the situation looked worrying. Based on my own life experience, I had a hunch that it might have been bad for the boy, because the snow mass was so dense and heavy,” says Mikko Nivala.

The boy did not move or react to anything when the police dug him out. However, he took office quite soon.

An air pocket the size of a soccer ball was left in the snow pile near the child's head, Nivala recalls.

“I got lucky,” he says.

Nivala is an experienced police dog handler. Before Kuha, he had three patrol dogs and one special dog that specialized in drug detection.

“That situation [lapsen löytäminen lumikasasta] was also very unusual for me. We have previously practiced searching for someone who has fallen into the snow. It is not easy.”

Mikko Nivala got Kuha at seven weeks old. Police dogs live in their handlers' homes.

In January Eight-year-old Kuha is a Belgian Malinois breed, like many other police dogs. Another popular breed is the German Shepherd.

“Kuha is good at learning and very capable of concentration and cooperation. Cooperation is slow,” Nivala characterizes.

Kuha specializes in tracking, searching for people and objects, and force-use tasks.

“Kuha has excellent successes in all sports,” says Nivala.

Nivala believes that the handler's satisfaction was the dog's greatest reward for finding the child.

“When the handler is satisfied, it is transmitted to the dog and the dog feels it. On Kuha has now also received crunches, pats and treats, maybe a little more than normal,” says Nivala.

Nivala would like to thank the working dog breeders from whom the authorities receive dogs. According to Nivala, it is crucially important for work.

A total of around 240 police dogs work to help the police in Finland. According to the police, it is estimated that around ten lives are saved with the help of police dogs every year.