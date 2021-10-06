Hotel Transylvania 4 was supposed to arrive on October 1 on Amazon Prime Video, but the Sony animated film is still missing, much to the disappointment of fans. But, with a twist of the last (let’s say past the last) minute, the studio has just announced the postponement.

AAA wanted Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on Amazon Prime Video.

The awaited fourth and final chapter of the Sony animation saga it was supposed to debut on October 1st on Amazon’s streaming platform, after undergoing several postponements due to COVID, but so far no one has been able to find the film.

What dark magic is this? Well, according to what Amazon said on Twitter in response to a host of (rightfully) outraged fan tweets, no magic … Sony did not, however, send the film to the platform.

“@PrimeVideo @SonyPictures but what problems do you have? Sony disappointed the kids by not distributing # HotelTransylvania4 in theaters, and then Prime didn’t distribute it on the day it was announced. My daughter is crying, she has been waiting for him for months“wrote a user on the popular social network, and Amazon replied”Bye! We are sorry to have disappointed you, but Hotel Transilvania 4 was not distributed by the studio as it was in the programs. As soon as it is distributed you will find it on our service! Stay tuned“.

Well, that’s weird … But if you take a look at Sony Pictures’ social channels, you will now find the announcement of a new postponement.

“Special announcement: mark the date on your calendar, because #HotelTransylvaniaTransformania will be released worldwide on January 14th on @PrimeVideo“.

Will it be trustworthy this time? We hope so, because judging by the trailer, Hotel Transylvania 4 promises to be truly monstrous.