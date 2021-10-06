If you have not met The Squid game, is the most successful series of Netflix To the date. East k-drama shows us an interesting story of a group of characters who fight for a millionaire prize, in which they risk their lives.

Its theme of the horror subgenre Battle royale it has been applauded by the public. So, the bill Izukuu_shonen on Twitter has decided to make a crossover with the anime Akame Ga Kill.

Akame Ga Kill What The Squid Game is an anime full of graphic violence and gore. From Tatsumi until Akame, each character tries to survive in this violent world.

This has not been the first representation of The Squid Game like an anime series, Hanavbara has completely transformed two of the iconic scenes from this series into an 80’s anime.

The second of them shows us the perfect moment when Ki-Hoon, He is invited to participate in this deadly game by his childhood friend:

Would you dare to participate in The Squid Game? East k-drama is available exclusively at Netflix.

Synopsis of The Squid Game

The Squid game tells the story of a group of people in risk of exclusionIn other words, Korean society and capitalism have brought them to the lowest social stratum.

So they risk their lives in a mysterious survival competition, based on children’s games, with a prize of $ 45.6 billion won.

Among his characters are: Ki-hoon, a man who after being fired from his job; his childhood friend Sang-woo, a man who gets into trouble at work after stealing company money; Deok-soo, a dangerous man willing to do whatever it takes; Joon-ho, an officer who goes undercover; Kang sae-byeok, a young North Korean defector; Han Mi-nyeo, a woman who doesn’t mind cheating to win; and Abdul Ali, a young immigrant.

