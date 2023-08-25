A couple arrived last Saturday at the Dolphin Hotelin Pembroke Dock, Wales (UK)without luggage, according to Online Mailbut they ended up coming out with their hands full.

On video it was recorded that, when leaving the hotel, they took big bags loaded with things from the room in which they were guests.

(You can see: On video: this is how the rescue of children trapped in a cable car in Pakistan was seen).

According to the English media, they took two “luxury” towels, two hand towels, an electric fan, a kettle, a device with USB connections, two lamps, a tea utensil and the TV remote control.



The two guests used the Booking.com page to make the reservation of the room that ransackedand everything they took is valued at 200 British Poundsdetails the page.

The reservation was made only for the night of August 19.

“The only thing those people didn’t take with them were the bath soaps and shampoos“, comments Natalia Newtonthe hotel landlady Online Mail.

(You might be interested in: Video: after committing millionaire shipping, three criminals are captured in the south of Bogotá).

The hotel owners shared pictures of the closed circuit television (CCTV) from the hotel on a channel community communication asking for help to identify these people.

“When we verified the CCTV, we identified that those people went out in the direction of the car to look for empty bags and fill them with items from your room“says the hotel landlady.

With the intention of discovering who these people are, and having them recognized for their deeds, the Dyfed Powys Police is investigating.

(We recommend: Video: granny hits thieves who were robbing a young woman with a bag).

More news in EL TIEMPO: