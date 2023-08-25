The Grand Finale of ‘Survivor Mexico 2023’ this will take place friday august 25 and it is already known who will compete to be the last survivor. After weeks of intense challenges where everyone fought for rewards and immunity necklaces, only the best made it to this final stage.

Don’t you know the contestants who are in the final? Do not worry, in the following note we present them to you along with all the details.

Who are the finalists of ‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023?

Although the last eliminated or eliminated from the competition is yet to be known TODAY, the five survivors that remain and can go to the grand final are:

Aranza Carreiro (31 years old) – actress

Ximena Duggan (29 years old) – drummer

Pablo Martí (37 years old) – entrepreneur and surfer

Sergio Torres (31 years old) – personal trainer

T-Rex (43 years old) – oil driller

How much is the ‘Survivor Mexico 2023’ prize?

It has been confirmed thatthe winner of‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023will be a creditor of2,000,000 Mexican pesosapart from asurprise prizewhich will be revealed on the TODAY program, Thursday, August 24.

