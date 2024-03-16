Wales-Italy 21-24, best Six Nations ever for the Italian rugby team

Italrugby achieves another historic victory in this incredible 2024 Six Nations. Coach Quesada's Azzurri, after beating Scotland and drawing in France, this time win 24-21 against Wales in Cardiff on the fifth and final day of the tournament. Third consecutive useful result which gives Italy the best Six Nations in its history. The 'Dragons' under the blows of Lamaro and his companions who finished last and also took the Wooden Spoon after 21 years.

Italy beat Wales 24-21 (11-0) in Cardiff and concluded the best Six Nations in its history. With this success coming after the one against Scotland and the draw with France, the Azzurri finish leaving the 'wooden spoon' of last place to the Welsh. In the past there had been at most two victories, in 2013 and 2017when the coaches were two Frenchmen, Pierre Berbizier and then Jacques Brunel respectively.

This time 11 points arrived thanks to victories against Scotland and Wales, the draw against France and a defensive bonus point.

Gonzalo Quesada's Italrugby repeated the success of two years ago but in that case the success in Cardiff it was experienced as a feat while this time the Azzurri dominated at the Millennium Stadium. For the Welsh, left without victories and with only four points in the standings obtained thanks to defensive bonuses, it is the first wooden spoon in the last 21 years.

The national team that the Argentine Quesada has set up in just three months is very solid from a technical and mental point of view and the match immediately started at 6-0 thanks to free kicks in the fifth and 14th minutes converted by Paolo Garbisi. In the 20th minute the goal also arrives with Garbisi who opens up to Monty Ioane and allows him to crush without opposition. The conversion fails but the Azzurri come back at 11-0 also because Wales are very imprecise up front. In the second half the home team started off strong but it was still the Azzurri who scored with a great move by Lorenzo Pani who eluded two Welsh players with a feint. Garbisi's conversion leads to 18-0 in the 47th minute.

Rugby, Italy closes a historic Six Nations. Lamaro, 'in 24 years of history we have never experienced so many successes'

“Last week we said to ourselves that it would be a great opportunity to make our history, we celebrated in Rome after Scotland, but with this match in mind. Now we have another step to take: return to the club and finish the season in the best possible way. In 24 years of history we have never experienced so many successes, so it is also right to celebrate the moment by taking everything there is to take in this Six Nations.” These are the words of the Italian captain Michele Lamaro after the success over the Galls in Cardiff in the Six Nations by 21-24 at the Principality Stadium, which concludes an important Guinness Men's Six Nations for Italy, which achieves three useful results (a draw in Lille with France, a victory in Rome with Scotland and today's win with Wales) and shows an excellent state of form.

Lamaro then returns to the construction and the route: “After the World Cup I said that it wasn't the last two games that defined us. Likewise, these last two games don't define us. We still have a lot of work to do: we must continue to push in this direction, aware that we have not yet expressed our full potential. We need to build something solid and that we can use to our advantage. We have to work as much with the club as with the national team. Sport is like this: it's not what we did today that matters, but what we will do from tomorrow,” added Lamaro.

Rugby: Italrugby coach, Quesada: 'Beautiful group, especially on a human level'

“We are a beautiful group, especially on a human level. I arrived 5 months ago and I worked a lot with this staff and these players because working with this team was an opportunity for me. Every sector of the staff and every member of the team group worked at their best. Mitch (Lamaro, ed.) Is one of the best captains he's ever worked with.” These are the words of Italrugby coach Gonzalo Quesada after the success against Wales, the second in this Six Nations after the draw with France. “We scored Pani's try in the second half with an action born from a throw, a movement that we had studied during the week. The defense was incredible, we scored two beautiful tries, so I want to congratulate the boys”, added the Italian coach

Wales-Italy, the scoreboard

WALES: Winnett; Adams, North, Tompkins (8'st Grady), Dyer; Costelow (33'st I.Lloyd), Williams (23'st Hardy); Wainwright, Reffell, Mann; Beard (12'st Rowlands), Jenkins; Lewis (33'st O'Connor), Dee (33'st E.Lloyd), Thomas (33'st Mathias). All. Gatland.

ITALY: Breads; Lynagh, Brex, Menoncello, Ioane (35'st Marin); Garbisi, Varney (11'st Page-Relo); L.Cannone (11'st Vintcent), Lamaro, Negri (20'st Zuliani); Ruzza, N.Cannone (35'st Favretto); Ferrari (11'st Zilocchi), Nicotera (30'-40'pt Lucchesi; 18'st Lucchesi), Fischetti (18'st Spagnolo). Annex Quesada.

REFEREE: Raynal (France)

MARKERS: pt 6' cp. Garbisi (0-3); 13' vs Garbisi (0-6); 20' m.Ioane (0-11) st 6'st. m. Traditional breads Garbisi (0-18); 24' st. m. Dee tr. Costelow (7-18); 31st. cp. Garbisi (7-21); 73'st. cp.Page-Relo (7-24); 39' st. m. Rowlands tr. I.Lloyd (14-24); 42'st.m. Grady tr. I. Lloyd (21-24).

NOTE: 74,500 spectators, temporary replacement 30'-40' pt. Nicotera-Lucchesi for HIA. First half: 0-11. Footballers: Garbisi (4/5); Costelow (1/1); Page-Relo (1/1); I.Lloyd (2/2).

Player of the match: Juan Ignacio Brex (Ita).

FINAL SIX NATIONS RANKINGS 2024

1. Ireland 20 points

2. France 15 points

3. England 14 points

4. Scotland 12 points

5. Italy 11 points

6. Wales 4 points