NAfter the attack on the husband of US top politician Nancy Pelosi, new details about the incident have become known. The alleged perpetrator planned to take the speaker of the US House of Representatives hostage and “break her kneecaps,” he told police, according to a court document released Monday. He wanted to force the Democrat into a wheelchair to show other members of Congress that their “actions have consequences”. He called Pelosi the “leader of a pack” of lies propagated by Democrats.

On Friday night, the man broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco and was looking for the chair of the House of Representatives. The 82-year-old was not at home at the time. When police arrived, the attacker hit her husband, Paul Pelosi, who is the same age, with a hammer, seriously injuring him. According to the court document, police later recovered a roll of duct tape, a piece of rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber gloves and cloth gloves, and zip ties at the scene.

If convicted, he faces several decades in prison

The alleged perpetrator, a 42-year-old man, is now accused of attempting to kidnap an official and assaulting a family member of an official. He could face several decades in prison if convicted at the federal level, the US Department of Justice announced on Monday. Local charges against him include attempted murder, burglary, ill-treatment and deprivation of liberty of an elderly person and threatening an official.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said at a news conference in San Francisco on Monday, “It is clear from the evidence we have to date that this House and the Chair herself have been targeted by the accused.” Due to the serious danger to public safety that the man poses to San Francisco and its surroundings, she will apply for detention on Tuesday without the possibility of bail.







The authorities initially gave no further information on the alleged motive. However, US media found his online profiles, according to which he was interested in conspiracy theories, misinformation about the alleged danger of corona vaccines and lies by former US President Donald Trump about alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Nancy Pelosi is a constant target of verbal attacks from the political right. Trump keeps calling her “Crazy Nancy” and has made her a hate figure for his supporters over the years.

In a statement late Monday night, Nancy Pelosi said she and her husband are “very grateful” for the multitude of messages that have been showered on them “since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday” — which includes concern, well-wishes and prayers sent. Her husband Paul is making “steady progress in his long recovery process”.







Paul Pelosi required surgery after the attack for a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. However, doctors expect that he will make a full recovery.

Nancy Pelosi is number three in the US political hierarchy after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The Democrat is guarded by bodyguards around the clock – so far no protection has been provided for families of members of Congress. Shortly before the US midterm elections on November 8th, the election campaign in the USA is in its hot phase.