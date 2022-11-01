Don’t get left behind! Shakira He moved away for a moment from his family problems and characterized himself as one of his favorite superheroes. As it is known, the Colombian singer was in a clinic in Barcelona, ​​because her father William Mebarak He was admitted for an operation.

The artist used her social networks to surprise her followers. That’s why he shared a photo of her dressed head to toe as the character from Marvel. Next, we will tell you more details about the celebration of the interpreter of “Congratulations”.

Shakira dressed as Wonder Woman

The businesswoman Shakira public two images of her dressed in the uniform of Wonder Woman. In her Instagram post you can read: “From cheerleader to super hero. Indeed, wonder woman was my first costume . Halloween: the perfect excuse to sublimate childhood desires”.

Shakira Post. Photo: Shakira/Instagram

The photos show how the Colombian looks in full body and also a selfie in which she has contact lenses that match the blue tone of the heroine’s skirt. Apparently, the singer does not waste time to entertain her fans.

What did Shakira’s mother say about Gerard Piqué?

Shakira’s mother Nidia del Carmen Ripollwas approached by Spanish paparazzi at the exit of the clinic where her husband is hospitalized William Mebarak. The communicators did not hesitate to ask him if the soccer player Gerard Piqué had visited his partner, who is undergoing delicate medical treatment.

Nidia del Carmen Ripoll, Shakira’s mother, spoke about her ex-son-in-law Gerard Piqué. Photo: The National