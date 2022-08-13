with videoErik ten Hag suffered a dramatic defeat at Brentford FC with Manchester United. In London, The Bees humiliated his poor quality and nervous squad 4-0. Ten Hag put his hand in his own bosom afterwards.

By Geert Langendorff “You’re getting sacked in the morning”, exuberant fans of Brentford FC sang towards the dug-out of Manchester United in which coach Erik ten Hag witnessed an enormous chastisement. After the defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1), his team at the Community Stadium in London again showed physical, technical and tactical deficits. Without reinforcements an endless agony awaits. Ten Hag opted for a more familiar formation after last week’s failed experiment. Without a shadow striker and with Cristiano Ronaldo in the tip of a 4-3-3 system, which was trained during the preparation. If the Dutchman thought this way to give his team more self-confidence, he made a serious mistake. After ten minutes, Manchester United were behind after a blunder by keeper David de Gea: 1-0. See also Habeck on the gas supply: "It's a tense, serious situation"

Bruno Fernandes grieves. © REUTERS



A perfectly harmless shot, well-crafted, by Josh Dasilva slipped through the Spaniard’s fingers. Christian Eriksen, played by De Gea for inexplicable reasons, let Mathias Jensen steal the ball not much later in the goal area. With a slider, the Danish international doubled the lead (2-0). There was no bad luck, as it turned out. Manchester United shook structurally. Lisandro Martinez went completely wrong with a corner from Brentford. The Argentinian, whose small height was doubted in England, allowed himself to be overrun by Ben Mee. The British veteran worked the ball over the goal line (3-0) with his head. Luke Shaw, who was preferred to Tyrell Malacia in the left-back position, further exacerbated the situation for Ten Hag.

Reinforcements needed

Ivan Toney steamed up the sidelines and passed the onrushing Bryan Mbeumo. Shaw couldn’t keep up with the Frenchman. A few moments later, the ball disappeared behind De Gea for the fourth time before half-time: 4-0. Ten Hag intervened immediately. Shaw, Martinez and Fred did not return to the field after the break. Raphaël Varane, Scott McTominay and Malacia took their place. See also 15,062 patients with coronavirus hospitalized in Russia

A logical move given the trio’s poor play, but from their replacements – Donny van de Beek came in shortly before the end – no miracles could be expected. Without targeted purchases to boost the level of the squad, Manchester United lacks the class to take steps forward. In that sense, Ten Hag’s call to capture toppers of the caliber of Frenkie de Jong is gaining strength due to the humiliation.

Liverpool are coming to Old Trafford in eight days. If the owners want to give Ten Hag any chance of success, then the club must stir the transfer market before then. Although Brentford failed to score in the second half, the blow couldn’t come any harder. Coach Thomas Frank’s team, promoted last year, last beat the English record champion in 1938.

Erik ten Hag. © REUTERS







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Podcast | 'Arne Slot can also just perform an act'