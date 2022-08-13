The United States of America in the situation around Ukraine has never pursued the goal of protecting moral values ​​and the Ukrainian people. Washington’s efforts are aimed at expanding the North Atlantic Alliance, putting pressure on Russia and feeding the national military-industrial complex (MIC), which was announced on Saturday, August 13, by former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

“Despite their lectures and crocodile tears, it was never about morality. This is not about the people of Ukraine or the defense of democracy. This is about regime change in Russia and using this war to expand NATO and fuel the military-industrial complex, ”the American politician said on Fox News. A snippet of her speech was posted on Twitter.

She also focused on the statement by US President Joe Biden about his intention to establish a new world order. This “crafty formula” of Washington about a “rules-based world”, which is actively used by the State Department and the White House, was exposed by Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov, noting that it approves the rules of a unipolar world and is not spelled out in any international document.

Earlier, on August 11, former adviser to the US Secretary of Defense, retired colonel Douglas McGregor said that the United States had been supplying weapons to Ukraine and inciting against Russia for 10 years, and in this regard, from the position of the American side, it would be very strange to be surprised at the situation with Donbass.

As noted by Chinese experts at Global Times, American lawmakers own a large number of shares in leading US defense companies. Thus, Washington monetizes the supply of weapons to the Kyiv regime.

Prior to that, on July 29, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, stressed at a meeting of the UN Security Council that the Russian and Ukrainian peoples will not forget the West’s support for the Kyiv regime in the murder of civilians.

Since 2014, the Ukrainian authorities have been conducting a military operation against the inhabitants of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine. On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a special operation to protect the civilian population of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. A number of countries that disagree with its implementation began to introduce new anti-Russian sanctions.

