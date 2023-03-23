A man who was dedicated to selling sweets received at least seven stab wounds and died on the public road in the perimeter of the Tacubaya neighborhood, in the mayor Miguel Hidalgo.

According to the first reports, the victim was walking on Tránsito street when he was intercepted by his assailant near the corner with José María Vigil and apparently, after an argument, he used a sharp object with which he injured him in at least seven times in the chest, at the level of the heart.

He was identified as Luis Bárcenas, who was sitting on the stairs from the entrance to the offices of VICA MH, a window for assistance to women who have been violated.

Luis carried a yellow plastic bag where he carried the sweets he sold for a living, which was left on his feet.

Following the events that occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. this Wednesday, elements of the Ministry of CDMX Citizen Security, They arrived at the scene and requested the intervention of the Rescue and Emergency Medical Squad (ERUM).

After the paramedics in charge of attending to the report certified the death of said individual, the uniformed officers proceeded to cordon off the area before the eyes of several curious people who wanted to verify his identity, to notify the relatives.

His son Saúl, approximately 18 years old, arrived at the place, the same as mocked yellow perimeter tape and he approached where his father was sitting covered with a blue blanket. There, she discovered his face and hugging his father’s body he began to cry.