The highways are silting up and that will only get worse.

A number of plans have been made to save the planet. We are not allowed to drive faster than 100 km/h, electric cars must become the new diesel and everyone who even gets into their car will be completely taxed in a few years. Because of our procrastination (read the PAS again) the measures are becoming draconian.

Due to the nitrogen policy, the expansion of the A4, A7, A12 and A28 is also stopped. On those highways it is getting fuller and fuller. Where you used to have to drive a little slower during rush hour, you are now more than regularly stuck there.

Highways are closing up

According to the EIB (which stands for Economic Institute for Construction), these highways will only become more clogged in the near future. If it is the case that you can still drive there during rush hour at the moment, enjoy it. Normally, the extensions last five to seven years. But now Taco van Hoek (the director of the EIB) expects you to be completely stuck.

Incidentally, we must explain that it is not just the nitrogen policy. They also have to deal with a harrowing shortage of personnel and enormously high raw material costs. So it really is the total picture and not just nitrogen. Otherwise, you could just vote for the BBB’s nitrogen deniers to solve the problem.

Rücksichtslos

Van Hoek then criticizes not so much that the Minister has to take measures left and right, but how ruthlessly people make that decision. The minister does this with the proverbial ‘blunt axe’. On the other hand, expansions for public transport and new construction for houses will continue.

Minister Harbers can make a little more assessment in this regard. It seems that Harbers has already made the choice. The shrinkage of Schiphol also seems to be over with the minister.

