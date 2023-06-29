If you are interested in knowing what the zodiac sign that will never leave you and he will not let go of your hand, because he will be there for you through thick and thin because he knows what it is to be true to himself.

There are more and more people who believe in astrology and read horoscopes, since there are 12 signs: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, each one is different.

Although there are those who read how astrological events will influence according to their date of birth, others seek to know what their virtues and defects are according to the stars.

The energy is aligned, but there is no doubt that there are signs that stand out for their fidelity, because they are with you, despite the circumstances of life, because they know that it is better to give than to receive.

they are genuine and do not let go of your hand, they even become the sigh that you need in the storm, when you feel that the world is coming upon you.

The signs that will never leave you are:

Cancerbeing one of the most sentimental signs, your heart will protect you, because it would not let a flower wither,

TaurusThey know that a little push is always necessary to get up, therefore, being of a stable and earthly nature, they are a constant security support. He will always have a warm hug for you that will fill your soul with sparkles and his presence will give you the motivation you need to achieve your dreams.

Poundbeing diplomatic and fair, they are willing to offer their wisdom, they are there to give themselves those colors that you feel your soul needs, in any moment of uncertainty, they will be there to listen to you, and above all not to let you fall, since they will help you find the balance.

LeoIf you seek to achieve success, they will always be by your side and will be the first to applaud your achievements, because you will see their pride in their eyes, proving that the happiness they feel for you is real.