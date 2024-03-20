Horner's goal? Being CEO Red Bull

“Power-hungry“. “If he stays the team will implode”. Christjan Albers and Jos Verstappen did not mince words to underline their alarmism regarding the fact that Christian Horner he managed to overcome the internal investigation by Red Bull against him for alleged transgressive behavior. Now more than ever Horner, with the support of majority shareholder Chalerm Yoovidhya, is determined to go through with his plans to come to power to definitively take possession of Red Bull Racingan objective which, if achieved, would allow him to make a clean sweep of those who tried to dethrone him (i.e. the Helmut Marko-Oliver Minztlaff axis, the current CEO of Red Bull GmbH).

According to what was reported by the online edition of the German newspaper Bild Christian Horner is trying to convince Chalerm Yoovidhya that it is not necessary to have Max Verstappen behind the wheel and Adrian Newey behind the desk to win. Horner would in fact have proposed to Yoovidhya a scenario that he would see as an example Alexander Albon potential world champion in 2025a year in which Red Bull will certainly be competitive since the new regulatory cycle will debut in 2026.

The prospect of seeing a driver of Thai origins can only attract Chalerm Yoovidhya, even if the side effects of the Horner case in terms of positioning and image of the Red Bull brand should not be underestimated. The American supermarket giant Walmart, in fact, is considering the possibility of eliminating the energy drink from its shelves. In Saudi Arabia Max Verstappen had said “let's see what happens next week” about the possible developments of the Horner case and indeed a significant novelty was recorded, namely the intention on the part of the employee who accused Horner to appeal. Furthermore, Horner's actions will now also be scrutinized by the FIA ​​Ethics Committee following the employee's complaint. The two sides, Horner-Yoovidhya on one side and the Austro-Dutch axis on the other, play their remaining cards and the more they continue to relaunch, the more the stakes grow and, consequently, the chances that everything can be resolved decrease. with the confirmation of the status without winners or losers.