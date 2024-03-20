Wednesday, March 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

State economy | PTT predicts that the economy will grow by 1.2 percent next year – the inflamed labor market situation as a risk factor

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 20, 2024
in World Europe
0
State economy | PTT predicts that the economy will grow by 1.2 percent next year – the inflamed labor market situation as a risk factor

This year, the economy will shrink by another 0.6 percent, estimates Pellervo's economic research.

Pellervon Economic research predicts that the economy will grow by 1.2 percent next year. Although the falling interest rate and the reduction in inflation will stimulate the economy towards the end of the current year, PTT estimates that the economy will contract by 0.6 percent this year.

The economy is still burdened by the low level of construction and weak export development.

“Finland is persevering back towards growth with the help of increasing household incomes and growing consumption,” says the research director Olli-Pekka Ruuskanen in the bulletin.

According to the research institute, the risk factor in the forecast is the inflamed labor market situation. If the political labor struggles are prolonged and expanded, they will accordingly start to weigh down the entire economy.

Employment will weaken this year, but unemployment is mainly concentrated in construction and industry, PTT predicts.

See also  Birds Record-breaking mover returns over the world - a world traveler enjoys plenty of daylight on his travels

This year, the number of employed people will decrease by almost 20,000 and the unemployment rate will rise to 8 percent. Next year, the number of employed people will increase by about 8,000 and the unemployment rate will fall to 7.8 percent, when the problems in the construction industry begin to ease and the economy generally recovers from the recession.

The growth of the public finance deficit will continue this year and is 3.6 percent of the gross domestic product. Despite accelerating economic growth and future adjustment measures, the deficit will remain at a high level next year as well.

“The deficit will remain large due to, among other things, difficulties in the welfare regions and increasing defense investments,” PTT estimates in its forecast of the national economy.

#State #economy #PTT #predicts #economy #grow #percent #year #inflamed #labor #market #situation #risk #factor

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A European agreement to set a ceiling on imports of poultry and corn from Ukraine

A European agreement to set a ceiling on imports of poultry and corn from Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result