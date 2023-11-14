Albon’s beginnings

The first steps of the career of Alexander Albon in Formula 1 they were at least quick for the English driver of Thai origins, making his debut in 2019 behind the wheel of Red Bull (now AlphaTauri). After just twelve races, however, the current Williams representative was promoted from Red Bull replacing Pierre Gasly, in a real exchange that brought the Frenchman’s adventure with the Milton Keynes team to a premature end. A move that allowed Albon to finish all the championship events in the points, with the exception of the Brazilian GP.

The end of the Red Bull experience

Reconfirmed for 2020 in a season heavily influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Briton managed to complete other good performances, to the point of finishing on the podium, in both cases in third position, both at Mugello and in Bahrain. Therefore convincing results, but insufficient to keep the place in Red Bull, which the 2021 signed Sergio Perez. At that point, Albon was demoted to the role of third guide of the team, debuting at the same time in DTM and taking a victory in the German GT series before returning to F1 with Williams, a team with which he scored several points despite the lower level of competitiveness of Grove’s cars.

Horner’s compliments

A talent and a personality that the Red Bull Team Principal still recognizes today Christian Horner in the podcast ‘Eff won with DRS’during which the manager of the world champion team spoke about the 27-year-old like this: “I remember that in 2020 we struggled a bit with Albon because he had been promoted to the team too early and we needed someone – He admitted – Checo had just won the race in Bahrain in stunning fashion and we thought we would needing someone with experience alongside Max Verstappen. Alex, however, is brilliant and he did a fantastic job for us even when he moved to the reserves bench. He never complained and worked hard, and I was really happy when I found him a place at Williams. He is doing well, he has gained experience and now he is a wanted pilot again“.