German private households pay some of the highest electricity prices in the EU
DGerman electricity prices for private households are among the highest in the EU. Small and medium-sized households with an annual...
DGerman electricity prices for private households are among the highest in the EU. Small and medium-sized households with an annual...
Last year, people around the world were exposed to life-threateningly hot temperatures on an average of 86 days.Nearly five times...
Jenni Haukio will also participate in the official visit. Niinistö has met the Federal President of Germany several times during...
The presidents of the two current global powers will meet in San Francisco this November 15 within the framework of...
DHe feared a standstill in government business in the USA appears to have been averted. Members of the US House...
According to the minister, the decision was made after a request from the state governor, Cláudio Castro (PL) The Minister...