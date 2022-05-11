The victory of Max Verstappen in the Miami Grand Prix he naturally gave joy and enthusiasm to the reigning world champion, who, however, wants to see clearly as regards reliability of its RB18. Even before the question marks were cleared with the podium celebrations, the American weekend had started with doubts and fears related to two problems that emerged during the first free practice sessions. “How do you think I can learn the track?” the Dutchman blurted out over the radio in PL1 when he was repeatedly called to the pits due to cooling problems on his RB18.

After PL1in fact, the Red Bull had opted for the gearbox replacement – Max is already in the third of the four foreseen by the regulation – as a precaution on the Dutchman’s car, with the latter then forced to leave the car prematurely PL2 for obvious hydraulic problems, with annex start of fire in the area of ​​the rear right of the car. Even though the number 1 finished the qualifying in 3rd place, then recovering in the race until the affirmation, Verstappen therefore wants a weekend free of problems or threats of a technical nature, just as happened in Imola, also due to the effect of the previous ones. withdrawals in Bahrain and Australia.

In a statement reported by planetf1.comthe world champion focused on the issue of reliability, asking the team for greater safety: “We just have to make sure there is a really positive weekend without any problems – he remarked – in Imola it was like that, but it was still a bit erratic. So, we have to put reliability at the top of the list, also because, as you can see, the car is fast and I am very happy with that. I mean, if we were slow and reliable, that wouldn’t be a good thing either. “

At the same time, the team principal Christian Horner he insists on the validity of the car, also explaining the problems Sergio Perez accused during the last race without forgetting the three overall retirements in Bahrain and Australia: “I think there have been events that you would normally have seen in the pre-season tests, and which instead occurred during the championship, so this was frustrating. – explained the British manager a gpfans.com – we are working closely with Honda which is giving us great support, so I think we will be able to solve them ”. At the end of the Miami Grand Prix, Helmut Marko flew to Sakura in Japan, the Honda headquarters. Red Bull has not yet decided whether it will introduce the ‘2’ power unit in Miami.