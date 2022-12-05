The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend had significantly narrowed options on the future of Daniel Ricciardo in Formula 1, with the Red Bull who seemed one step away from confirming it as her new one test drivers for the 2023 season. In fact, after a short wait, the rumors actually became reality with the Australian’s signature on the contract, with the former McLaren returning to Milton Keynes for the first time since 2018. In that year , the then official driver packed his bags at the end of the season to migrate to Renault, however starting one of the most complex periods of his career from a sporting point of view (except for the victory conquered at Monza in 2021).

Now, after a 2022 full of disappointments and unconvincing performances, Ricciardo has officially completed his return to Red Bull, this time as the third driver. However, as already stated by the 33-year-old from Perth, his presence in the paddock it will not be guaranteed in all 24 GPs next seasonthe richest event in the history of the Circus, thanks to the willingness already indicated by the Australian to take a break from the activity on the track.

For this, the team principal Christian Horner has indicated what will be his major roles within the team, between test sessions, simulation and marketing: “Daniel will give us the possibility to diversify our work – commented the British manager – helping in the development of the car and assisting the team with his experience and knowledge, in order to indicate what it takes to be successful in F1. Ricciardo returns to Milton Keynes after driving Renault in the two-year period 2019-2020 and having lived the last two years as a McLaren driver, a period in which he was finally able to test the performance of the coveted Mercedes power unit when in Red Bull he had to ‘settle’ for that Renault. A wealth of experience that is certainly useful to make available and share with the technicians of the Anglo-Austrian team.