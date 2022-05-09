The victory of Max Verstappen in the first edition of Miami GP gave to the Red Bull the third affirmation in the first five races disputed this year, the second consecutive after the double won at Imola. A success that also allowed the Anglo-Austrian team to significantly shorten the gap in the constructors’ standings from Ferrari, now six points away; a real comeback in progress that can only satisfy the team principal of the Milton Keynes house, Christian Hornerreturned to exult after a start of the weekend that was not without worries.

At the end of the race, the British manager focused on the impeccable performance of the Dutch driver, who was able to take the lead on the 9th lap without losing it, not even after entering the Safety Car and the inevitable recovery of Charles Leclerc: “We’ve been long enough lucky that Ferrari didn’t make a pit stop opting for the new soft rubber – commented Horner – this was decisive, even though Charles still remained threatening with the open DRS. On the contrary, in the early laps our tactic was to look after the front right, as well as constantly putting Leclerc under pressure. Moreover, with the higher speed on the straight, all of this proved to be an advantage ”.

The only negative aspect of the race, however, is to be identified in a technical problem found on the car of Perez during the first half of the GP, as explained by the Red Bull team principal: “We had one difficulty with the power unit sensorwith which he lost about 30 HP in that juncture – He admitted – he was losing half a second per lap, but without that problem, making the most of the advantage of the cooler tires, he could have finished second ”.

In conclusion, Horner highlighted the main differences between Red Bull and Ferrari, all pending the next round of the season in Barcelona, ​​on the weekend of 22 May: “We will have some developments coming this summer – he added – which could also help us to save weight, even though we are already on a good path. It can be improved everywhere, especially in the slower sectors and, in fact, in weight reduction. This year we espoused a low downforce concept, while Ferrari optimized their car in a different area. Perhaps in Munich, for example, they will have a significant advantage. In any case – pointed out to Sky Sport F1 – I’m not sure I’m two tenths above the Ferrari, as he says Binotto. It all depends from circuit to circuit, and I’m happy for Max’s comeback ”.