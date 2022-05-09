From prison to death: Jethro’s dramatic end

“With much sadness I can confirm that my son, Jethro, is dead. We would be grateful for the respect of privacy at this time”, so Nick Cave formalizes the disappearance of his 31-year-old son, who had been in prison in early 2022 for attacking his mother, Beau Lazenby. In the course of the trial, the lawyers explained that the actor and model had recently been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

How did Nick Cave’s son die?

The privacy requested by the Australian artist means that the causes of the boy’s death are still unknown, born from the singer’s hidden relationship with Beau Lazenbyten days later Lukethe son Cave had by his first wife, Viviane Carneiro. The boy, who took his mother’s surname, did not see his father until he was 8 and the singer commented in 2008: “It was very complicated, but then it ended well. For my eternal remorse I didn’t have many contacts. with my son, but now I have a great relationship with him. ” Despite the career undertaken as a model by Balenciaga and Celine and the dream of following in the footsteps of his father in music, Jethro already in 2018 had manifested serious mental problems and had been arrested for the assault of his girlfriend.

The Australian singer has lost another son, after Arthur

It is the second time that Nick Cave must cry for a child: in 2015 he lost Arthur, aged only 15, who fell off a cliff in Brighton. Following that tragedy, the singer-songwriter moved to California, explaining the reason in the song “Heart That Kills You”. Deeply touched by Arthur’s death, Cave had dedicated two very intense and moving albums to the tragedy: “Skeleton Tree” (2016) and “Ghosteen” (2019). By a tragic fate, for the second time the author of “The Ship Song” and numerous other masterpieces must experience the most unnatural and heartbreaking tragedy for a parent: the loss of a child.

Read also:

Center-right, Tajani: “Meloni premier? No foreclosure from Forza Italia”

Russia, with 9 May we return to the USSR. Putin crowns himself the new Stalin

Ukrainian war, because the defeat of Russia can be good for Moscow

Fusaro: “Dragons from Biden for the NATO chair, Italy, US colony”

Farewell to Marco Palmisano, manager and friend of affaritaliani.it

Poland, red paint on the Russian ambassador in Warsaw. VIDEO

BPER Banca, the first exhibition on the Group’s Historical Archives is underway

AXA Group wins Enel X tenders to provide assistance services

Covisian participates in the third edition of AI Week 2022

Festival of Economics, the 17th edition kicks off from 2 to 5 June