The Perez Crisis

After the Miami Grand Prix, Sergio Perez he was just 14 points behind Max in the standings Verstappen. Five races had passed and in the Mexican’s head the idea was beginning to arise that he was at least ready to annoy his teammate in Red Bull. The Dutchman, however, is a very strong meat grinder both on the track and in his head, and he began to cannibalize the World Championship just when Checo iridescent vertigo has come. In the following five races, the gap increased to 99 points, and now Verstappen could afford a two-month vacation, get back on track and still be competitive for the title.

Team principal Chris Horner, with the world titles now in the safe, has the objective for the second part of the season to first of all recover Perez psychologically, totally unrecognizable especially in qualifying, where he has been missing the appointment with Q3 for five consecutive weekends. The Briton, after scolding him in recent weeks, tries to defend him to the microphones of journalists.

Horner’s words

“It just needs to unlock. He will do it in Budapest, I’m confident. Some of his maneuvers in the race at Silverstone, particularly the one on Carlos Sainz, were truly stunning. The rhythm in the last stint was really there. It’s frustrating for him to always have to fight, but he simply has to sort out Saturday qualifying and as a team we will do our best to support him.“.

“As in all sports, even in Formula 1 90% depends on the head and I think Checo just needs a good race and he will find his rhythm“, Horner continued. “In this sector, perfection is always sought, we always try to ask ourselves where we can improve. We can ask ourselves where we can help Checo to get services on Saturdays as well. I think he’s the kind of guy who needs a pat on the back: We are supporting him, we know he can do it, we know he will come back, we are just trying to speed up the process“.