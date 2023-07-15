The man had stabbed his 15-year-old daughter to death in the Kafr Rakeb area, in the north of the Kingdom, because of her use of a mobile phone, according to investigators.

According to a judicial source familiar with the case, the child was on a family visit to her grandmother’s house, and when she returned home, a dispute arose with her father, who stabbed her repeatedly, which led to her immediate death.

The father was arrested, who surprised the investigators when he told them that he killed his daughter “because she was using his mobile phone without his knowledge.”

A medical source confirmed that the victim had more than 25 stab wounds in different parts of her body, including her chest, stomach, back and legs.

And the media spokesman for the Public Security Directorate in Jordan, Amer Al-Sartawi, said earlier, “A report was received to the West Irbid Police Directorate that a person had stabbed his daughter with a sharp tool (knife) inside a house, and soon after that she passed away.”

He added that the General Security arrested the father and seized the tool used, and by interrogating him, he confessed to having killed his daughter due to family disputes.