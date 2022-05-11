George Russell’s first place in Miami’s PL2 brought Mercedes back to light, after two months of suffering due to the porpoising, a factor that seems less important in the United States. The W13 improved its performance also thanks to the Florida heat, which helped to warm up the tires early, and – while conquering fifth and sixth places in the race, the alarm bell went very clearly to Red Bull and Ferrari: Mercedes may really have found the right path.

Red Bull team principal Chris Horner told reporters: “The races between Verstappen and Leclerc were fantastic, epic. Inevitably at some point the tension will rise, the points weigh more in the second half of the season. Certainly what we have seen so far has been a very respectful, tough but fair battle. But as I said, you will see Mercedes joining this party pretty soon. Mercedes and Toto Wolff are not excluded, we are only at the beginning of the championship. The W13 was fastest on Friday in Miami and has plenty of time to get back on track. However, we are very focused on ourselves. Last year there were many hot topics even off the track, this season we are much more focused on what happens on the track“.