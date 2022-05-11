Act of homage to the victims of the earthquakes in front of the monolith of the 11 de Mayo park. / jaime insa / agm

The chords of ‘The song of the birds’ by Pau Casal, performed by the wind sextet of the Lorca music band, covered the simple act of homage to the fatal victims of the 2011 earthquakes organized by the City Council on the eleventh anniversary of the tragedy. The piece ‘in memoriam’ was performed next to the monolith that commemorates the nine deceased in the Parque 11 de Mayo in the La Viña neighborhood, before which the Consistory made a floral offering.

The mayor, Diego José Mateos, presided over this act, which was attended by representatives of the Municipal Corporation and to which the relatives of the victims were not summoned, unlike in previous years, so as not to rekindle their pain on this day full of memories.

They were the protagonists of the great memorial that was held last year in the Plaza de España on the tenth anniversary, which was attended by Minister Margarita Robles and the President of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras.

Mateos said this Wednesday that “we cannot forget that Lorca has risen, but that there are nine lives that were cut down that day. Those nine families will always be in the memory” of the city, said the mayor. Mateos and the Minister of Public Works, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, agreed to conclude the reconstruction of Lorca, in which 1,200 million euros have been invested.