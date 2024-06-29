Always ahead

Everything is happening around him, but Max Verstappen is still the same: fast, dominant, unbeatable even at the wheel of a single-seater – the RB20 – which is perhaps no longer the best car on the track. The Dutchman also confirmed himself in the Austrian Sprint race, keeping behind the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. The Englishman even managed to place himself ahead of his friend-rival for a moment, but then the world champion put everything back in order and took off towards the finish line.

“I didn’t expect Lando to attack in Turn 3. I was struggling with grip and clipping – he explained in the press conference – without DRS but with the slipstream I then decided to counterattack in turn 4. The McLarens really pushed me to the limit today. The rest of the weekend? It will be a close fight“. Paradoxically, his father is also trying to complicate the life of the Red Bull #1, Jos Verstappenand its team principal Christian Horner.

Internal tensions

The vitriolic phrases between the two they can’t be counted anymore, with constant back and forth and bickering which certainly aren’t the best to experience even for a driver described by everyone as glacial and imperturbable like the reigning champion. When prompted by journalists on the Verstappen issue, he tried not to fuel further tensions, defining however “avoidable” what happened.

“The fight between Horner and my father? Obviously you don’t want these things to happen. I have a good relationship with everyone, but this situation could have been avoided“, commented. It remains to be seen whether the two directly involved will take note of these words.