Jujutsu Kaisen It is one of the most popular shonen works of the decade. Gege Akutami's dark vision projects strong hope in the midst of society's decay; hits with frustration but maintains the essence of warmth. The commitment to unleashing darkness is so strong that even the author presents a very specific figure of women, and in reference to the second season, I would like to talk in more depth about Mei Mei, an iconic sorceress.

I have a wife but I don't know what to do with her anymore! It seems to whisper the narrative of Gege Akutami.

The women of Jujutsu Kaisen

At first, Jujutsu Kaisen It seemed to present well-defined, realistic and, above all, strong women. Nobara Kugisaki was able to care about “feminine” things – trendy clothing and aesthetic products – while she made a great impact with her voodoo techniques.. Kugisaki is seen as one of the lynchpins of the main team, complementing Itadori and Megumi in both strength and personality.

On the other hand there is Maki Zenin, whose strength allowed him to maintain a commitment to his own vocation, leaving aside the rules imposed by his family. Maki has a very tough character, which does not prevent her from also having a big heart; Furthermore, the firmness that she shows in the face of complicated situations is admirable. Thus, Maki has become one of the anchors of the series.

However, Despite having excellent female characters, it seems that at some point the author of Jujutsu Kaisen He doesn't know what else to do with them, or where to guide them, because of which, he ends up destroying the girls he created.. Nobara ended up with a broken skull – we all hope she comes back at some point; although some fans think that is completely impossible–; Maki succumbed to hysteria and practically murdered her entire clan – of course, we all hate the Zenin and what happened was unforgivable, despite this, now the woman is a murderer.

And precisely one of these cases in which Gege Akutami ended up destroying one of his best female characters is Mei Mei, let's talk a little more about her: the femme fatale.

Who is Mei Mei?

Mei Mei is a sorceress who has several characteristics, let's highlight the most interesting ones:

It is hegemonically beautiful , meets the ideal figure of women. From body shape to face and hair, who could say that Mei Mei is ugly? You may not like her, but she is beautiful.

, meets the ideal figure of women. From body shape to face and hair, who could say that Mei Mei is ugly? You may not like her, but she is beautiful. She is a really powerful sorceress. has one of the most sophisticated techniques and its level has always been high.

has one of the most sophisticated techniques and its level has always been high. Mei Mei not only knows about finances, she loves money. Understands how the capitalist world works and moves in response to it. Is it frivolous? It depends on your perspective, but this woman knows how the world works, she works and takes advantage of the situations that arise, she quickly manages to see the big picture and negotiates astutely, of course, always looking for her benefit.

Understands how the capitalist world works and moves in response to it. Is it frivolous? It depends on your perspective, but this woman knows how the world works, she works and takes advantage of the situations that arise, she quickly manages to see the big picture and negotiates astutely, of course, always looking for her benefit. Mei Mei's cunning, If there is something that is criticized, it is that she obviously takes advantage of her feminine charms, in the style of Cleopatra, she moves seductively and takes advantage of her “gifts” – this includes her beauty and her strength as a sorceress.

Until now, Mei Mei was frowned upon, but she couldn't really be despised, at the end of the day, she simply knows strategy and understands the harmful reality of the world. However, continuing with the fact that the author of Jujutsu Kaisen He is incapable of supporting strong women, because he no longer knows what direction to give them, Mei Mei is now completely hated and canceled, you know the reason, right? Fair, yes, but it shouldn't have been that way.

Why is Mei Mei despised by fans?

In the battle of the Shibuya arc, Mei Mei manages to escape from the clutches of a strong opponent thanks to the cursed technique of her little brother: Ui Ui. He asks the little boy – who has a very strong fixation and unhealthy admiration for her sister – if he is willing to die for her, he says yes and they make the dangerous move.

They both survive thanks to Mei Mei's strategy – which, of course, put her brother in danger. Later we see the woman naked in a bed next to Ui Ui and He promises him a great reward for what happened.

Obviously, after these events, everything exploded. Mei Mei was condemned, not only for being selfish and always looking only for herself, but because now she becomes incestuous and even pedophilic, this is extreme!

The hatred of the fans is logical, who already felt considerable contempt for Mei Mei, but since the rejection could not really be justified, an extravagant drop filled the glass. Now Mei Mei has the hatred of fans with a just reason: she is a selfish, seductive, and evil woman. She has no limits.

About the distortion of women in Jujutsu Kaisen: the special case of Mei Mei

Of course, Mei Mei was a woman who looked out for herself and tried to acquire what she needed. However, no one could openly criticize a woman for seeking her benefit by taking advantage of what she presents herself to.

On the other hand, Although a woman can have chiaroscuro, because she is not perfect and purity, maternal instinct and devoted dedication is not something of her natural system, from that to her being a child abuser there is a great margin that is obviously unacceptable. .

However, why was that scene necessary? Was this behavior really important to the overall story of Jujutsu Kaisen? It seems to me that it is the only thing we could meditate on this day. How much justification does this fact find in the narrative of the world of sorcerers? At the end of the day, it should be noted that everyone already hated her enough when she didn't try to save Gojo Satoru.

