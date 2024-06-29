The August holidays they get closer and the car must be ready to tackle long distances trips that lead us to our holiday destinations. Before leaving, it is good to keep in mind some important rules for them car holidays and carry out the necessary checks on the car.

10 car checks before leaving on a long trip

Tyres: check the tire pressure and make sure they are adequate according to the manufacturer’s specifications. Also check thetire wear and make sure there are no cuts or deformations. Levels: check the engine oil level and, if necessary, add or replace oil if you are close to the gearbox mileage. Fluids to check also include the brake fluid level. Check the air conditioning is working and if you have a diesel car, check the status of the ADBlue or other liquid for reducing emissions. Cooling system: check the radiator, hoses and connectors for any leaks or damage. Make sure the cooling system is working properly to avoid overheating the engine while driving and of course check the fluid level. Drums: Have your car battery checked to make sure it is in good condition. Clean any corrosion on the battery terminals and make sure they are securely connected. If your battery is more than three years old, be careful because it is almost at the end of its life… Lights: Make sure all of your car’s lights are working, including the headlights, taillights, brake lights, turn signals, and parking lights. Make sure you have spare bulbs on hand, too. Brakes: check the thickness of the brake pads and disc wear. If the brakes show signs of excessive wear or vibrate, they should be checked by a mechanic and replaced if necessary. Windshield wipers: Check that the wiper blades are in good condition and that they clean the windshield properly. If the brushes are worn or aged we recommend replacing them. Rearview mirrors: make sure that the rear-view mirrors are adjusted correctly and that they are not damaged. It is important to have good visibility while driving. Emergency documentation and equipment: make sure you have the car documentation, registration document and insurance certificate on board. Check the expiry date of the MOT and driving license. It is also advisable to have an emergency kit on board that includes: a first aid kit, a warning triangle, a fire extinguisher, jump leads, a wheel repair kit. Make sure the spare wheel or spare tire is in perfect working order. Load: check the load carefully and make sure it is well positioned and secure (anchoring and tying when on the roof). Avoid overloading the car, as it can affect the handling and safety of the vehicle.

Last but not least, remember to fill up with petrol before leaving, but not on the motorway where you will definitely spend more.

Check the tires

For car holidays it is useful to remember to check the condition of the tires, checking its wear and pressure. In case of presence of TPMS sensors direct it is advisable to check the level of the drums at a specialized tire dealer.

Always check the condition of the tyres

It is also vitally important to check that the tires are in order. To do this, a visual check of the wear conditions and the tread measurement by means of a coin.

Don’t forget to check the condition of the spare wheel, if your car is equipped with it. Finally, following the use and maintenance manual, bring the tires to the recommended pressure according to your load level.

Check the fluid levels

The Liquid level check is one of the operations of maintenance most important to carry out at agaragefrom your trusted mechanic. It’s not just a question of notches: periodically monitor fluid levels circulating in the car helps to avoid unpleasant consequences, especially during holidays. Engine oil, coolant, windshield wiper fluid. Everything in order? Ready to go!

Before a long journey, checking fluid levels is essential

REVISION Keep in mind the revision date on the booklet it will be very useful to avoid possible troubles along the way, but also to avoid running into them heavy sanctions. In fact, the car inspection is one mandatory procedurewhich serves to ascertain the safety level of the vehicle, the noise index and the level of polluting emissions.

Check braking system and shock absorbers

The risks in the event of a malfunction of the braking system and shock absorbers are evident. During long journeys and perhaps on unknown roads, pads, discs and shock absorbers must be in perfect shape.

Before a trip you should check the condition of the pads, discs and shock absorbers

In fact, you might find yourself travelling along stretches of road in anomalous conditions, deformed by too much heatmade slippery by rain or not properly paved.

Always travelling with a spare wheel is highly recommended.

It can happen to puncture a tire during the holidays by car, irreparably with compressor kit and foam, and to remain stationary because we do not have the spare wheel.

The advice is to equip yourself with a spare wheel by purchasing a complete kit. It is proposed by MAK which caters to motorists with the “No problem kit” by MAK: is the answer to any annoying setback and includes a spare wheel save spacea jackone universal key it’s a bagall the tools to comfortably replace the damaged wheel and travel happily and carefree to your destination. (HERE to learn more)

In case of a puncture, the MAK “No problem kit” is essential

Travelling by car with children

Safety in the car is a must for everyone, but those traveling with children must be even more careful, using the so-called correctly restraint systems (seats, belts and adapters). If requirements and regulations correspond to each age, theArticle 172 of the Highway Code provides for the obligation to use an approved child seat suitable for the weight children up to 1.5 meters tall.

Anyone who does not comply with the regulations is subject to one fine and to the deduction of 5 points from the driving licence. The child seat must be correctly secured to the seat and the seat belts must always be properly fastened.

Children in cars must be transported in child seats

Remember, of course, to always check that the child does not remain in the car before closing it, unless technology comes into play with new anti-abandonment child seats.

Traveling by car with dogs and cats

If you go on holiday with your own pet both must be taken into account cut both of habits of your travel companion.

For a catfor example, it is recommended to use a carrierwhile for a dog things get complicated: if he is small and calm, the pet carrier is an excellent choice; otherwise it is preferable to equip yourself with specific belts, harnesses or leashes for transport by car.

Animals in cars must be kept safe and must not hinder the driver

The rules are clear: the Highway Code provides that the animal be made safe and not obstruct the driver.

If you have to transport more animals, it is preferable to keep them as separated as possible, ensuring sufficient space for a minimum of movement without risking continuous collisions with each other.

Travelling by car, be careful with your luggage

When traveling, pay attention to the space occupied by luggage. It should be remembered that aerodynamics and weight influence the car’s performance on the road and its consumption.

Travel to 120 km per hour on the motorway with a bulky load (perhaps on the roof) means burning the 40% more fuel.

Bulky loads, especially on the roof, increase consumption

It is preferable to move with the windows open only when you do not exceed 80 km/has the vehicle’s resistance to forward motion becomes significantly worse.

Holidays by car, air conditioning and climate control

Before a long trip, it is a good idea to check the coolant level and then refill it if it is too low. Even more so, if you suffer from allergies or respiratory problems, it is advisable to check the level of air filter wear.

Before setting off, also check the level of the climate control coolant

Safety vest mandatory throughout Europe

Before setting off on the road, the things to check include the safety equipment on board the car. For example, there must be one or more safety vest which is mandatory not only in Italy, but also in many states of the European Union.

It must be used every time you get out of your vehicle and are still in one travel lane: its task is to indicate – thanks to the reflective material with which it is made – the presence of people along the road to other motorists.

The emergency vest is mandatory throughout Europe

Remember that it goes worn before leaving the cartherefore it must not be kept in the trunk but in the passenger compartment and must be easily accessible.

9 useful tips before travelling VIDEO

Read also,

→ Highway traffic forecast

→ Holidays by car, useful advice before departure

→ Driving in summer, tips for car safety

→ How to transport your dog in the car and travel tips

→ Is it possible to drive with slippers or barefoot? Is it possible with flip flops?

→ How to protect your car from the sun, 5 useful tips

→ Car rental on holiday, how to avoid scams

→ All travel news

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!