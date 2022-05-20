The mystery of the new deepens Aston Martin. The version of the bellies that debuts at Montmeló is clearly inspired by Red Bull, and the Silverstone team has provided all the data to the Federation to prove its ‘innocence’. The FIA ​​noted the similarity, but noted that Aston Martin had been working on the new sidepods since November 2021, thus giving the green light to Lawrence Stroll’s team and believing that the project was their own thing.

Red Bull, however, is not there, because during 2021 Aston Martin did the ‘shopping’ in Milton Keynes, taking away seven key men (including the head-aerodynamicist, at very high figures). These new entry may have revealed some characteristics of Red Bull: “It’s pretty bad to have your team create a clone of our carRed Bull team principal Chris Horner told BBC. “Some people have moved into Aston Martin over the winter time and they can’t control what’s going on in their head. I would be very concerned to know that the intellectual property has been transferred. In this case we rely on the FIA ​​to do its job and make sure Red Bull’s intellectual property isn’t in that car“.